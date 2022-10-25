Man shot in chest at business on northeast side, police say

The victim was taken to BAMC in critical condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a business on the northeast side of town, according to police.

Law enforcement was called to the 400 block of Parkwood Drive around 1:42 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting in progress

When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, a man in his mid 30s, with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a business.

Police say they aren't sure exactly what took place inside the building that led up to the shooting, but witnesses say three men ran from the scene.

Police searched the area by ground and air but couldn't find any of the suspects.

One witness was detained for further questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

