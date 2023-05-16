Man shot in buttocks by girlfriend's ex, police say

Police say the suspect was riding a bike when he confronted the victim, then shot him one time.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the buttocks by his girlfriend's ex, police say.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the 100 block of Ames Avenue near Division Avenue on the southwest side of the city for reports of a shooting in progress.

The man who was shot was visiting is girlfriend at her apartment complex when the old boyfriend rode up on a bike and confronted the victim, according to witnesses.

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the buttocks, then rode off.

Police were able to find out where the suspect lives and went to his home.

He did not answer his door. When we last spoke to police, the suspect was still not in custody.

The victim was taken to BAMC in stable condition.

The victim was taken to the hospital.. And at last check his condition was stable.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.