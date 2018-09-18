SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to University Hospital after being shot in both legs early Tuesday morning on San Antonio’s northwest side.

Police say he was shot in both of his legs Tuesday morning at around 4 a.m. on Oak Hill Road by someone was following him in their car for a while.

He and another man were driving in the area of 410 and Evers when a gold Honda started driving alongside them. Police say the person was driving back and forth around the victim's truck. When he dropped off his passenger at the Ingram Ranch Apartments, he saw the vehicle pass by again. The driver waited in a parking lot next to the apartments in case they came back to bother the passenger. They did come back, pulled up to the victim and they started yelling at each other.

Both people in the other vehicle started shooting at the driver and then sped off, leaving him shot several times.

