Man shot in arm while leaving apartment; drives to nearby store to call for help

Police spoke to witnesses and are trying to determine what led up to the shots being fired.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm while leaving an apartment complex, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of Culebra Road.

Police said the man was shot one time in the upper arm. He reportedly drove to a nearby convenience store and called for help.

The man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police searched the apartment where the man told police he was with his girlfriend.

Authorities found shell casings in the parking lot. They spoke to witnesses and are trying to determine what led up to the shots being fired.

No arrests have been reported.