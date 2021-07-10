Man shot in apartment complex parking lot; suspect takes off

Police said a suspect in a silver vehicle pulled up and shot at the victim in the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old man was shot in an apartment complex parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at the Villas of Oak Creste in the 5300 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said a suspect in a silver vehicle pulled up and shot at the victim in the parking lot. Multiple shots were fired and shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim, who was shot in the thigh, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been reported.