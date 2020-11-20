Man shot in ankle while walking with friend on the east side

The incident happened Friday morning in the 2100 block of Burnet Street.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for the suspect(s) involved in a shooting on the city's east side Friday morning.

Officers were called out to the 2100 block of Burnet Street just before 9:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting in progress.

At the scene, officers found a shooting victim lying down in the parking lot of a convenience store.

According to preliminary information from SAPD, the victim told officers that he was walking with a friend when a vehicle pulled up next to them. The victim said that a man pulled his body up from the sunroof of the vehicle and started to yell at the victim and his friend. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired several shots.

The victim told officers that he felt his right ankle burning as he ran away from the vehicle. Meanwhile, the vehicle took off from the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim's friend was not injured during the incident.