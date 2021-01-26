Man shot following argument at southwest-side apartment complex

A man and woman were seen driving off from the scene shortly after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg and abdomen early Tuesday morning.

SAPD and SAFD were called out to a shooting at the Darby Square Apartments around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the victim with two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

According to an official with SAPD, a family was inside an apartment unit when they heard the victim arguing with another man in the doorway to the apartment. After some screaming and yelling, witnesses head two gunshots and then saw a man and a woman take off from the scene in a silver BMW.

A neighbor rendered first aid to the man while waiting for SAPD and SAFD.