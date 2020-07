The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Emerald Ash.

SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital after getting shot Saturday morning.

An official with SAPD said that the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation between two men.

One of the men was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.