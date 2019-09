SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man was shot in a drive-by shooting and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m. Sunday under the Salado Street bridge downtown.

Police said the homeless man was under the bridge when someone drove up and shot him.

Witnesses told police they saw a blue Volkswagon firing shots, but authorities are unclear if the man was connected to the shooting. No arrests were reported.