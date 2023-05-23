Man shot by younger brother on east side, police say

The two were in the backyard of a home when some sort of altercation broke out and the younger man shot his older brother.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man was shot by his brother after a fight on the east side late Monday night.

This happened just after 11 p.m. on the 300 block Kenmar Drive near E. Houston Street.

A group of people were gathered in the backyard of the home when the two brothers got into a fight.

Police say the man in his teens pulled a gun and shot his older brother.

The victim was hit in the hip and taken to BAMC in stable condition.

His brother took off and police are still looking for him.

