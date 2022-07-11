Man steals multiple cars while armed with rifle; security guard shoots him in the head, police say

It all started when the suspect lit a stolen car on fire at the pumps, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a man went on a spree of car robberies while armed with a rifle, and when a security guard saw him trying to steal another car, he shot him.

SAPD said it all started early Monday morning at a gas station on Perrin Central when the suspect lit a stolen car on fire at the pumps. When our crews arrived, they could see the damaged vehicle with the windows shattered, melted tires and damage left behind to the gas pump.

After setting the car on fire, the man allegedly stole another car at the same gas station. He drove the car to Perfect 10 Men's Club and hit another vehicle before getting out, police said.

Armed with a rifle, authorities said the man tried to take another person's car outside the club. That's when the security guard reportedly saw what was going on and shot the man once in the head.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, the man was still breathing. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said they are not sure why the man would do this, but an investigation is taking place. No other injuries were reported.

