Man shot by police after hitting an officer with his car

According to Chief McManus, the officer recognized the man, saying he had fled from him Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rushed to the hospital after police say they had to shoot him because he hit an officer with a car Sunday night.

Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. near the McDonald's at Blanco and West Avenue north of downtown for reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived at the location, an officer actually recognized the man, saying he had fled from him on Saturday night.

Officers tried to detain the man, but he drove away, hitting an officer in the process. The officer fired his weapon at the fleeing suspect multiple times as he drove away, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect stopped at Parliament & Blanco, which is just down the street, where police made contact with him and EMS loaded him and rushed him to the hospital.

Police say the man was still alive and in surgery.

"The officer has about a year on, maybe a little more than year on and he will be put on administrative duty until this is investigated and interviewed by the district attorney's office," said William McManus, SAPD Chief of Police.

The streets were blocked off while officers investigated the crime scene.

The officer that was hit by the suspect's vehicle was checked out on the scene and released.

He will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.