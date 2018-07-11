SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer killed a man who fired on officers early Wednesday morning.

It started at the busy intersection of Commerce and Navarro downtown around 1:00 a.m.

Police say two officers responded to a “gun disturbance” and found a man in his 20’s with a gun.

Officers first tazed the man when he acted aggressively, but that didn’t subdue the man. The man pulled out a gun and shot at the officers. The officers fired back, hitting the man several times. The man died from his wounds.

The officers were not hurt. Both officers will be placed on administrative duty while the incident is investigated.

