Man shot by intruder breaking into his garage, police say

The man was shot once in the shoulder and taken to BAMC to be treated for his injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the shoulder by an intruder breaking into his garage on the northeast side of town early Tuesday.

Police were called out to the 12700 block of Sandtrap Street near Bulverde Road around 3:53 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim, a man in his 70s, confronted the suspect at the back of his home near his garage, according to police.

The victim was taken to BAMC in stable condition to be treated for his gunshot wound.

An officer securing the scene says this shooting was robbery related, but didn't provide any details.

No additional information was immediately available.

