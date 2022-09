Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after being shot by his stepfather Monday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m.on West Summit Ave at Neer Avenue on the northwest side of town.

Police responded to the location for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they were told the 36-year-old victim charged at his stepfather, who is 38, and he was shot.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.