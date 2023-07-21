Man shot and killed while defending his girlfriend from man who tried to touch her, police said

Police say the man and woman were near their vehicle in the parking lot when another man walked up and began attempting to touch the woman.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed at a northeast-side motel after defending his girlfriend from a man who tried to touch her, police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of that motel near I-35 and Eisenhauer around 3:30 a.m.

The two men reportedly got into an argument, and eventually a physical fight, when the man attempting to touch the woman pulled out a gun and shot the other man three times.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman he was with was not hurt. The suspect took off from the area and has not been found.

Investigators are looking for a black vehicle in connection with this crime. If you know anything, you are urged to call police.

The victim and his girlfriend were from San Antonio and not staying in the motel, police said. They believe the couple was visiting friends.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

