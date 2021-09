Witnesses told police a fight took place. A person in a white vehicle then fired shots at the victim and took off.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after he was shot several times on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Culebra Road.

Witnesses told police a fight took place. A person in a white vehicle then fired shots at the victim and took off.

Authorities said the man was shot four times. Police are still investigating the incident. No arrests have been reported.