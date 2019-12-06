A man has died due to multiple gun shot wounds and the suspect has not been identified.

22-year-old Mecca Shabbazz Thomas was found Saturday June 8 on the city's north east side at 4802 Ray Bon Drive.

VICTIM PICTURED BELOW:

Crime Stoppers, Victim Mecca Shabbazz Thomas

The incident took place around 10 p.m. when officers were called to the scene for shots fired.

Shabbazz was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

SAPD and Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder.

Call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or visit their website if you have any details helpful to the case.