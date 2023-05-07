Man shot and killed in south-side neighborhood, police say

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago area near Mitchell Lake around 9:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed after an argument with someone outside a south-side home Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Pelican Landing in the Mission Del Lago area near Mitchell Lake around 9:30 a.m.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at the scene that the shooting was part of a situation between a couple living at the home. He said a man showed up to the house and began arguing with the man who lived there. At some point, the man who lived there shot the man who came to the home with his long gun. The victim also had a handgun, Chief McManus said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who shot him was taken into custody, police said. There is no word yet on what charges he faces.

See Chief McManus' full remarks below:

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

