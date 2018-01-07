A man was shot and killed by an acquaintance at a home near Loop 1604 and Judson Road, according to police.

Investigators say the man was with his girlfriend in the home in the 16500 block of Crested Butte around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say an acquaintance came over and the girlfriend left the room so the two others could talk.

Police say the girlfriend heard a gunshot and saw the suspect run out of the house. She walked into the room and found her boyfriend was shot in the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

© 2018 KENS