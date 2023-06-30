Man shot and killed by two masked men at a Leon Creek Greenway trail, police say

The man's girlfriend told police two men in ski masks jumped out from behind two large rocks and tried to rob the couple.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed while walking on a northwest-side trail late Thursday night, police said.

Officers were called out to the Leon Creek Greenway near the Border Brook trailhead just before 10 p.m.

Police say the 28-year-old man and his girlfriend were walking on a trail that was closed for the night. The man's girlfriend told police two men in ski masks jumped out from behind two large rocks and tried to rob the couple.

That's when the man tried fight off the attackers and one of them shot him. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The woman was not hurt.

San Antonio Police were not able to find two masked men, even after a thorough search of the area. No one has yet been arrested and police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

