Family disputes SAPD claim that man pointed gun before officers shot and killed him

Denise Alba is the sister of the man shot and killed by officers. She said her brother should still be alive.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family is angry after their loved one was shot and killed by officers, over the weekend. The deadly encounter happened on Saturday night at Sonora and Nogalitos. SAPD shot and killed a man after investigators say he pointed a gun at them.

"I am never going to see him again," she said. "He is the only brother I had. "Now he is not going to be here because they took him from me and my family." Alba said her brother is 42-year-old Arturo Fuentes Jr.

San Antonio Police said, that night, Fuentes was shooting his gun walking up and down the street. On Saturday, Police Chief William McManus said, "When officers approached him, he reportedly turned and raised the gun toward officers."

However, Alba said that's not true. She was there that night and lives across the street.

"No, I was there," she said. "I was there. He did not do that."

Fuentes was shot in the yard of his parent's home. He was hit four times. The bullets missed his father who the family said was trying to calm his son down.

"I saw my dad trying to grab the gun and I don't know how my brother swung like this and that is when they started shooting," Alba said. "I thought my dad was shot. He was inches away."

One of the bullets went through a pillow inside the family home. Minutes before, the family said Alba and Fuentes' mom had been sitting in that spot.

"It is not like he is someone that would sell drugs off the streets," his sister said. "He had a family. He was a somebody."

Alba said before police shot him, her brother had gotten into an argument with someone down the street, but she doesn't know about what. The family believes officers could have deescalated the situation better.

"I can't make excuses for him," she said. But, still there are other ways to calm somebody down. But they shot him to die. I think you should do better. And at least apologize to my mom and my dad for taking their son away."

Two officers fired their weapons, and one of the officers is a probationary officer. The other has been with the department for four years.