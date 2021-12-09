Man shot and killed by police after pulling out gun, police say

Police said two officers attempted to stop a man who was in the area, but the suspect ran and pulled a gun from his waistband, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed by police early Sunday after they say he pulled out a gun while running from police, according to authorities.

Just after midnight, San Antonio Police Department officers were patrolling the area of the 200 block of Pima Street for reported drug activity.

Authorities said two police officers then pulled their guns out and shot the man, killing him.

Police Chief Willliam Mcmanus said the two officers had about three years of service with SAPD. Both officers will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Neither officer was injured.