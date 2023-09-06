Man shot and killed after argument on the west side

Officers responded around midnight to a home on Shady Grove Drive, near Military Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot and killed in the middle of a fight on the city's west side early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around midnight to a home on Shady Grove Drive, near Military Drive.

The two men began fighting in front of the home, according to police. At some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim several times.

Police have the suspect in custody and are questioning him to find out what happened.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

MORE ON KENS 5:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.