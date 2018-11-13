SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers are facing charges after a deadly shooting on the south side.

Police say a man and his girlfriend were visiting someone at an apartment on Drury Lane late Monday night.

As they were leaving, police say they got into an argument with a group in the parking lot. The victim started to get into a car when someone opened fire, hitting him three times.

His girlfriend tried to drive him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

Two teenagers were arrested. Police say it is not clear if the victim and the suspects knew each other. They are still investigating.

