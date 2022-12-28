Man shot allegedly trying to sell shoes, says BCSO

It happened around 1 a.m. in far west Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot on the far west side early Wednesday morning while allegedly trying to sell a pair of shoes, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Bobwhite Quail around 12:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim told deputies he met the buyer online on OfferUp to allegedly sell him some shoes.

The buyer came to his home and at some point, shot him once in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

BCSO says there are no details on the shooter, and the victim isn't cooperating in that regard.

The scene was closed during the investigation.

