Man shot after trying to settle argument between girlfriend, another woman

The victim was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after trying to settle an argument between two his girlfriend and another woman she was having issues with, police say.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department say it happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Gerald Street. The victim went to the residence to settle an altercation between his girlfriend and another woman.

At some point, police say the discussion became heated and the victim was shot once in the lower back. Multiple people who were inside the home were detained and taken in for questioning. There were no other injuries reported, police say.