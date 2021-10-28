Man shot after opening front door thinking it was his wife, police say

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and is expected to be okay. Police said the victim said he did not know who the suspect were.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after being shot Wednesday night, police say.

At 10 p.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 4800 block of Castle Streams for a reported shooting, police say.

SAPD said a man heard banging on his door and opened it thinking it was his wife.

When he opened the door he saw there were two suspects with guns. Police say the victim closed the door and moved away but the suspects shot through the door hitting the man in the thigh.