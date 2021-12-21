Man shot after helping stranger out with money, police say

He gave the stranger money, but the stranger said it was not enough and they started arguing.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot after trying to do a good deed Tuesday morning, police say.

Just before 2 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the Motel 6 located in the 5500 block of I35 for a reported shooting.

SAPD says a man was staying at the motel when someone knocked on his door. He opened the door to a stranger asking for money.

He gave the stranger money, but the stranger said it was not enough and they started arguing.

Police said the stranger pulled a gun out and shot the man who was trying to help him in the stomach. The victim then wrestled the gun away and shot the suspect back.

Both were shot in the stomach. One was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center and the other was taken to Northeast Methodist. Police say they are both expected to survive.