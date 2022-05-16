Man in critical condition after he was shot by suspect who lives in same apartment complex

Officers began life-saving measures as they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man at an east-side apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Monday in the 2900 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was inside his apartment unit when another resident knocked on the door. When the man opened the door, he was shot three times; once in the chest and once in each arm.

Officers began life-saving measures as they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAPD searched the apartment where the suspect lives, but were reportedly unable to find him. Authorities said it's unclear what led up to the shooting, but it possibly stemmed from an ongoing issue between the two men.