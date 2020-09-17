Man shot after accepting ride from acquaintance, according to San Antonio Police

The search for the suspect continues.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the thigh after accepting a ride from an acquaintance, according to an official with SAPD.

Officers were called out to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. along Linda Lou Drive and Pine Street on the southeast side.

A spokesman for the department said that a man and a woman accepted a ride from an acquaintance while in downtown. At some point during the ride, the male driver and the male passenger began to argue.

The spokesman said that when the trip arrived at their destination, the fight escalated on the street and ended with one of the men being shot in the thigh.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.