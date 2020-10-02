HELOTES, Texas — A family argument got out of control, sending a man to a hospital with a gunshot wound, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting was reported just before midnight Sunday in the 9300 block of Scotty Oaks near West Hausman Road on the northwest side.

Police said the stepson pulled a gun and shot his step-dad in the leg. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The stepson was taken into custody.

