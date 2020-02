SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot to death and San Antonio Police said the shooter is his brother in law.

Police officers were called out to a home around 3 a.m. on Salinas Street on the city's west side.

Authorities said the two men got into a fight that escalated into the shooting.

The shooter took off are police are still searching for him. Police said the suspect in his late teens and the victim was in his 20s.