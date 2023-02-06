'Always be on your guard': Woman fights off man accused of sexually assaulting her at San Antonio apartment gym, police say

Police say the 18-year-old suspect knocked on the gym door and assaulted the woman at knifepoint.

SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested after accused of sexually assaulting a woman working out at her apartment gym, San Antonio Police say.

Officials say 18-year-old, Tejon Brodus was booked and his bond is set at $100,000.

The 18-year-old woman called police Wednesday night telling them she had been sexually assaulted while working out at her apartment gym located on Dartbrook Drive in the Medical Center area, according to police.

Court documents say Brodus knocked on the door after he couldn't open it with his apartment key. The woman let him inside and Brodus asked if he could workout with her but when she turned around held a knife to her neck, pushed her into the back of the room and told her something along the lines of "just let it happen." That's when police say he sexually assaulted the woman.

At some point during the attack, Brodus dropped the knife allowing her to reach for the knife and fight him until he ran out of the gym, according to the arrest affidavit.

“You don’t expect this to happen you know? A gym is something where it’s your time to work out and relieve stress but all I can say from this incident is just always be on your guard. The poor victim didn’t know this was gonna happen. But just for anybody—be on your guard," SAPD official said.

Investigators used surveillance video from the complex to identify him saying he did live in the apartment complex.