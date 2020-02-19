SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: Additional fire department units are being called out to the scene, where smoke is rising from the roof of the home.

---

Police say a man has barricaded himself inside a northwest side home Wednesday morning after he set a vehicle on fire.

Authorities were called to the home in the 3400 block of Stonehaven Dr for an apparent vehicle fire.

SWAT was called to the scene in an effort to get the man out of the home. Arson investigators and numerous other law enforcement officials have also responded to the incident.

Police believe the man is the only one inside a home. Officers told a concerned neighbor the situation is serious.

Authorities said they are working to resolve the standoff peacefully.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.