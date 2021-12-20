Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend's baby

Miguel Gutierrez reportedly admitted he pressed firmly on the baby’s abdomen, telling investigators “he went too far."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted in November for murdering his girlfriend's baby.

A jury convicted Miguel Gutierrez, 27, for the Nov. 3, 2017, death of 11-month-old Xzavier Cortez.

Gutierrez reportedly admitted he pressed firmly on the baby’s abdomen, telling investigators “he went too far” and hurt the child while he was babysitting the boy and his siblings.

Gutierrez said he found the baby was not breathing and a relative called 911. Paramedics took the baby to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his stomach. He also reportedly had broken ribs, a burn on his finger, as well as bruises to his head, arms and torso.

Gutierrez must serve at least 40 years before he is first eligible for parole.

“Baby Xzavier should be here today, getting ready to celebrate Christmas with his siblings. What he endured at the end of his 11 months of life is horrific," said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.