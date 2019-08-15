ATASCOCITA, Texas — A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the sexual assaults of two children.

Joseph McCann, 25, was sentenced on Thursday in Atascosa County.

McCann previously pled to "cap" 25 years in prison for the sexual assaults, and asked the judge for leniency, according to the affidavit.

The "cap" means the judge could have sentenced the defendant anything from probation to 25 years behind bars.

81st Judicial District Attorney, Audrey Gossett Louis ATASCOSA CHILD MOLESTER GETS 18 YEARS IN PRISON Joseph McCann, 25, w... as sentenced by Judge Lynn Ellison to 18 years in prison for the horrific aggravated sexual assaults of two young children, McCann's cousins. McCann has previously pled to a cap of 25 years in prison for the sexual assaults, and asked the judge for leniency.

RELATED: Conroe man sentenced to nearly 200 years in prison for sexually assaulting young kids

RELATED: Houston pastor accused in child sex assault; Harris County investigators seeking other victims