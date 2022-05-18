Man sent to hospital after being shot at north east side apartment

Police don't know who shot the victim. They asked those who may have seen something, but officials say they aren't cooperating.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a north east side apartment complex Tuesday night, officials say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Babcock for the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim went to the apartment complex to pick someone up when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect shot the victim, then took his car. Police said they heavily searched the area, but the car was not found.

Those who were in the area are not being cooperative with police. The victim was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.