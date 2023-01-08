Man says he was shot in buttocks while driving on I-35 South

The victim showed up at a hospital on the southside and said he'd been shot in the 'backside.'

SAN ANTONIO — A man showed up at a hsopital on the south side of town early Tuesday morning saying he'd been shot in the 'backside,' according to officials.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 7700 block of I-35 South on the south side of town.

BREAKING: Man shows up at a south side hospital w/a gunshot wound to the backside. Police say the victim, in his 20s, says it happened in traffic “somewhere” and was unprovoked. Investigators are trying to verify his story. He was transferred to BAMC. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/bpzeWSHDLv — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) August 1, 2023

Police say the victim, a man in his 20s, says it happened "somewhere in traffic" and was unprovoked.

The victim also hit a vehicle not related to the shooting on the frontage rd right near the hospital. The people in that vehicle were checked on the scene.

He was taken to BAMC to be treated for his injuries.

Police are investigating.

