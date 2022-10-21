Man says he was attacked while walking from store

Police didn't find a crime scene but they did find the victim with a cut on his eye.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man claims that he was attacked while walking back to his motel from the store, police say.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of I-35 North for a cutting. Police say the victim is in town for work and staying at a nearby hotel. When he was walking back from the store, a man attacked him.

Police are not sure what led up to the attack and they said they couldn't find a crime scene. There was 'some type of cut' on the victim's eye and he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.