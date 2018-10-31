According to the San Antonio Police Department, 73-year-old Ruben Rodriguez is in serious condition after pushing his wife, 73-year-old Delia Rodriguez, out of the way of a car that was about to hit them both.

Police say that on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., a married couple was walking across South Flores Street, not using a crosswalk, when an SUV started coming toward them. The driver of the SUV didn’t see them and was about to hit them both when Ruben pushed Delia out of the way.

Delia suffered only minor injuries but Ruben was transported to SAMMC in serious condition.

Police say that the driver was issued citations and arrested on non-related charges.

