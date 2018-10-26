As of Thursday, rubble still litters the property that two brothers called home near 1604 and Pleasanton Road.

"My uncle, I loved him," Lonnie Peoples said.

Peoples says that he rushed to the scene as soon as he got a call about a fire on the property. He watched the mass fire burn his father’s home and anxiously awaited to hear about his uncle, 74-year-old Bobby Peoples, after being reunited with his father.

"I was worried,” Lonnie said. “I just kept hoping that maybe he might be underneath the bridge over there.”

It wasn’t until about 2 a.m. when fire officials delivered the bad news.

"The fire marshal said that the smoke probably got him before the fire got to him," Lonnie recalled.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m., spreading quickly and jolting Lonnie’s wheelchair-bound father awake. Lonnie recounted the inferno his father faced.

"Heard some crackling noise and, when he opened his eyes, the ceiling came down on top of him,” he said. “The fire was on him and he pushed it off and he rolled over out of his bed and started crawling out the door."

He says that his father yelled for help and neighbors came to his recuse.

"My husband ran in and pulled him out,” the neighbor said.

But it was too late for Bobby Peoples.

"My husband tried going in twice to rescue Bobby Peoples,” the neighbor said. “The smoke was too overwhelming."

The fire burned down two mobile homes and a feeding store.

Lonnie teared up as he remembered his Uncle Bobby. He described him as a quiet man who loved to laugh. He said that he suffered from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and that his father moved Bobby into his home after he said he didn’t want to live at a nursing home.

While the loss hurts, Lonnie says he’s lucky he didn’t lose more than one family member.

"Thank God my dad is still alive," he said.

