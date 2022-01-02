Man rushed to hospital after being shot while leaving bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man is at the hospital in critical condition after police say he was shot while leaving the bar.
At 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting located in the 5100 block of UTSA Blvd.
Police said the victim was hit by a bullet in the back and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
Details were limited but police said they were gathering information from witnesses at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and the suspect has not yet been caught.