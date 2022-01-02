Man rushed to hospital after being shot while leaving bar, police say

Police said they are trying to piece together what happened.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is at the hospital in critical condition after police say he was shot while leaving the bar.

At 3:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a shooting located in the 5100 block of UTSA Blvd.

Police said the victim was hit by a bullet in the back and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.