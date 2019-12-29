SAN ANTONIO — A driver who stopped on the side of the road was hit and killed early Sunday, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the Boerne Stage Road exit on Interstate 10.

Police said the driver was going the wrong way, pulled over and got out of the vehicle. He walked away from his car and was hit by another vehicle exiting I-10, authorities said.

The driver did not stop, leaving the victim in the middle of the road, police said.

Another vehicle exiting I-10 did not see the victim and also ran over him, police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and called police. They told authorities they thought they had a hit a deer and then realized it was a person.

Police are investigating why the wrong-way driver got out of the vehicle. They said it did not have any signs of damage and the keys were found 50 feet from the car.

Police are looking for the first vehicle that hit the victim.