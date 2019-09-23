SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the community for help in locating a man who robbed a Subway.

The incident took place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Subway on 1115 SE Military Drive.

Police said a suspect stole cash from the counter, injured the sales clerk and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding the robbery, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.