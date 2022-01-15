Man robs Circle K, demanding money and cigarettes, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man robbed a northeast-side Circle K overnight, demanding money and cigarettes from the store clerk, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of Gibbs Sprawl.
Police said the man went into the store with a full face mask and goggles. He threatened the clerk by motioning a Taser in his pocket.
The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect took off with an unknown amount of cash and change.
Officers surveyed the area and found a man who they say matched the description of the suspect. Authorities interviewed the man but released him after no physical evident was reportedly found.
No injuries were reported.
