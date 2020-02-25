A man was robbed at gunpoint on the city's southwest side and the suspects are still at large, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Mc Laughlin Avenue near Somerset Road.

Police said the man was outside his house when he was surrounded by two men. The suspects pointed guns at the victim and demanded his wallet and cell phone, authorities said.

The victim complied and then ran to find help.

SAPD is still searching for the suspects, but no description has been reported.

