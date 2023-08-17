Man rescued by Fort Worth firefighters after being struck by train, officials say

The victim, whose name has not been released, is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the fire department said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is recovering in the hospital thanks to quick work by the Fort Worth Fire Department after he was struck by a train, fire officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said in social media post that just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to South Beach Street and East Lancaster Avenue where someone had reportedly been hit by a train.

Officials said when firefighters and a rescue team arrived at the scene, they found a young adult male that was still breathing and conscious. After crossing the terrain to get to the victim, crews used a stokes basket to carefully secure him for transport.

In a social post, the fire department credited the training of the responding crews.