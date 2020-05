The incident happened in the Denver Heights neighborhood, north of I-10 on the southeast side.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after getting pinned by a train late Thursday night.

Rescue crews from the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nopal St. and Westfall Ave.

The man, in his 30's, was pinned in an area several yards off the main road in a hard to access area.