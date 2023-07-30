Man recovering after being shot three times in his legs

Police say the two suspects fled from the scene and were captured after they ditched their vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man is now recovering after being shot multiple times in his legs in a drive-by shooting on the far west side of towen.

It happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Rio Linda Street near S Ellison Drive.

Police say that two men were outside a home hanging out when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started a verbal altercation. At some point, someone inside the car began firing shots, then they drove away.

The vicu=tim, a man in his 20s, was shot a total of three times, twice in one leg and once in the other one. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

SAPD Eagle was in the area and was able to spot the vehicle, then follow them. Police were able to capture two men after they tried to ditch the vehicle and run off on foot.

Both men were detained by police. Two handguns were found in the vehicle.

No other injuries were reported. Police will continue the investigation.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.